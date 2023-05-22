Paul Simon ‘Seven Psalms’ reviews: The legend’s 15th album is a ‘masterpiece’ that confronts his mortality

“Seven Psalms” was released on May 19 and is Paul Simon‘s 15th studio album as a solo artist. When he announced the album he said the ideas for the seven-part, continuous 33-minute composition came to him in dreams. Well, it sounds like a dream to critics too. It has scored 85 on MetaCritic based on the first five music journalists who have chimed in on the review aggregator as of this writing.

Jon Pareles (New York Times) says the album “stays true to Simon’s own instincts: observant, elliptical, perpetually questioning, and quietly encompassing.” In it the 81-year-old singer-songwriter “profoundly” confronts his own mortality. David Fricke (Mojo) calls the collection “stone-cold beautiful … The sound of life in all of its wonder … a masterpiece, at once sublime and chilling.” Stephen Thomas Erlewine (All Music) feels that the songs “come on so quietly it can be easy to overlook their inherent strength.”

Poppie Platt (The Telegraph) observes, “It feels remarkably intimate: a half-shuttered window into the world of the man behind some of the world’s most famous songs,” though she wishes he would “pry open said window slightly wider” so that the listener “would feel more fulfilled.” And Michaelangelo Matos (Rolling Stone) states, “The music is serious, even solemn, just as the format suggests — you don’t boogie down to a psalm. But it’s also surprisingly wide-ranging. Simon’s always been a masterful guitarist, and his playing here has a cobwebbed beauty.”

Simon is a music industry legend who has won 16 Grammys in his career including three for Album of the Year and three for Record of the Year, which are both record totals for recording artists. Will he return to the Grammys with this album? It has been more than 20 years since Simon’s last nomination from the recording academy — Album of the Year for “You’re the One” in 2001.

But the academy often loves veterans; they nominated Tony Bennett and ABBA for Album of the Year in the last two years. And while the unusually constructed “Seven Psalms” is unlikely to be a major commercial play, Jon Batiste‘s “We Are” proved you don’t need to have the biggest hit to win if you have enough support from across the academy. Perhaps if this is Simon’s farewell from recording music — as a couple of the above writers surmise — his industry will decide to send him off with a bang.

