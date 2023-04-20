83rd Annual Peabody Awards honor Issa Rae and Lily Tomlin, tap Jessica Williams to host June 11 ceremony

The Peabody Awards announced this morning that actress-writer-producer Issa Rae has won the Peabody Trailblazer Award and the legendary comedian-actress Lily Tomlin the Peabody Career Achievement Award in a unanimous vote of the Peabody Board of Jurors. The women will receive their honors at the 83rd Annual Peabody ceremony hosted by actress and comedian Jessica Williams at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. It will be the first Peabody in-person ceremony since 2019 and the first time in its 83-year history that the Peabodys will be handed out in Los Angeles.

“Beyond our annual awards recognizing the most compelling stories, Peabody is dedicated to recognizing individuals that inspire and delight us,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Lily Tomlin has made so many people laugh over the decades with her remarkable talent, and Issa Rae has proven herself a profound entertainment storyteller, performer, and force for good. We’re thrilled to recognize Issa and Lily for not only their extraordinary contributions to storytelling, but also for their important role and place for women in comedy and entertainment.”

The Trailblazer Award “recognizes visionaries who are impacting our culture and affecting social change through their innovative storytelling.” An eight-time Emmy nominee, Rae starred in the Peabody-winning series “Insecure” (for which she received an Emmy nom as well as “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Rap Sh!t.” The Career Achievement is “reserved for individuals whose work and commitment to broadcasting and streaming media have left an indelible mark on the field and in American culture.” Over the course of her career, Tomlin has earned two Peabodys, six Emmys, two Tonys, and a Grammy, and has been nominated for an Oscar

Williams is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking” along with Harrison Ford. It was recently renewed for a second season.

Said Jones: “Since breaking onto the scene with her hysterical segments on “The Daily Show,” Jessica’s wit, wisdom and powerful performances have established her as not only a comedic force, but also one of the great young actresses working today.”