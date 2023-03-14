Peacock’s ‘Mrs. Davis’ trailer fights back against the algorithm [Watch]

You are not a robot, and a computer is not your boss. “Mrs. Davis” is here to remind you of that. Peacock’s upcoming sci-fi dramedy got an exciting and funny new trailer on Tuesday that will make you want to smash your phone and throw it in a river to free yourself from the tyranny of the algorithm.

“Mrs. Davis” stars Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) as Sister Simone, a nun whose calling is to fight for humanity against the titular Mrs. Davis, an all-powerful artificial intelligence with nefarious intentions. It’s all too easy for it to get humans to hand over their free will. Mrs. Davis is it, not her; it’s important to avoid anthropomorphizing a computer program, as characters remind each other in the trailer. “Don’t give it a name,” an angry Australian man tells Simone. “No one calls Facebook ‘Doug.’”

Simone’s ex-boyfriend, Wiley (Jake McDorman), has become a leader in the resistance movement against Mrs. Davis, so she teams up with him on an epic adventure to destroy the algorithm and free humanity before everyone starts doing everything Mrs. Davis tells them to do. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Mrs. Davis turns on the evil council that controls it, right?

The series was created by Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen”). The pilot was directed by Owen Harris (“Black Mirror”). In addition to Gilpin and McDormand, the cast includes Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers (who stars in her own show with a similar religion vs. technology theme, “Evil”), Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier.

The first four episodes of the eight-episode season start streaming on Peacock on April 20, with the remaining four coming out on subsequent Thursdays through May 18.

