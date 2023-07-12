Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega among 38 first-time nominees at 2023 Emmy Awards

Every year, the Emmy nominations prove to be a nice mix of perennial favorites (we meet again, Bill Hader and Claire Danes) and first-time nominees. The crop of 2023 contenders is no exception. In fact, a whopping 38 performers received their inaugural Primetime Emmy bids on Wednesday, July 12. Among the dozens of stars who’s just been welcomed into the Emmy club are Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us” and “Saturday Night Live” and “Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”). Scroll down to see the complete list of first-time nominees at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Season 2 of “The White Lotus” accounts for a whopping six first-time nominees: Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza and Simona Tabasco in Best Drama Supporting Actress, and Theo James and Will Sharpe in Best Drama Supporting Actor. Don’t forget, last year Jennifer Coolidge was a first-timer for Season 1 and she went on to win on Emmy night.

In addition to Pascal’s lead bid for “The Last of Us,” five others from that HBO zombie show can now call themselves Emmy-nominated actors: Bella Ramsey in lead, plus guest stars Storm Reid, Anna Torv, Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard.

Four cast members from “The Bear” woke up to the news that they are Emmy nominees for the first time: lead actor Jeremy Allen White, supporting players Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and guest star Jon Bernthal.

In addition, some A-list movie stars who earned their inaugural Emmy bids this morning are Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”) and Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”).

COMEDY FIRST-TIME NOMINEES

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

None

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”)

Pedro Pascal (“Saturday Night Live”)

DRAMA FIRST-TIME NOMINEES



BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Theo James (“The White Lotus”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Hiam Abbass (“Succession”)

Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”)

Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”)

OTHER FIRST-TIME NOMINEES



BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Maria Bello (“Beef”)

Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones and the Six”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Joseph Lee (“Beef”)

Young Mazino (“Beef”)

BEST SHORT FORM ACTRESS

Jasmine Guy (“Chronicles of Jessica Wu”)

BEST NARRATOR

Pedro Pascal (“Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World”)

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions