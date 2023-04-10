The internet’s love affair with Pedro Pascal may continue at MTV Movie and TV Awards

If you’ve been on social media in 2023, chances are you’ve seen Pedro Pascal … a lot. That’s a good sign for him at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which are decided by fans voting online. He earned a pair of nominations this year for his performance in “The Last of Us.” Can he win them both?

Pascal rose to prominence as Westeros’s favorite bisexual antihero Oberyn Martell on “Game of Thrones,” but even as popular as that show was, the actor didn’t ascend to meme status until more recently. He now plays the title bounty hunter in the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” where he seldom shows his face, but most recently he appeared — mask off — as Joel Miller in HBO’s adaptation of the iconic video game “The Last of Us.” As the protective caretaker of a girl who could hold the key to reversing the apocalypse, he has risen to new heights of popularity.

Now he’s up for Best Hero at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, as well as Best Duo with his “Last of Us” co-star Bella Ramsey. And he’s currently the front-runner to win both, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users so far. For Best Hero he gets leading 11/2 odds with support from 19 of our Top 24 Users and 21 of our All-Star Top 24. He also gets 11/2 odds of winning Best Duo, backed by 19 of our Top Users and 21 All-Stars. In both cases his closest competitor is Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday“), who herself has built a dedicated fan following.

This actually isn’t the first time Pascal has been nominated in these two categories. He competed in both for the aforementioned “Mandalorian” in 2021. That year he and Baby Yoda lost Best Duo to “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. And he lost to Mackie again for Best Hero. Luckily for him and Ramsey, they have no Marvel competition for Best Duo, though he is up against MCU star Paul Rudd for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in the Best Hero race. An MCU hero has won that award for the last four years in a row. Will that continue, or will Joel mow him down like a hospital full of Fireflies?

