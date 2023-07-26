Pedro Pascal (‘The Last of Us’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Pedro Pascal is entering the “The Last of Us” episode “Kin”” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. “Kin” aired on February 19, 2023, and is the sixth episode episode of the HBO drama’s freshman season.

In “Kin,” three months after watching Henry (Lamar Johnson) and ignoring the advice of locals, Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) receive a grave warning about what lies ahead. They descend deeper into dangerous territory in search of the Fireflies – and Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Later, Ellie learns more about Joel’s past, while Joel tries his best to forget. The episode was written by series creator co-creator Craig Mazin and directed by Jasmila Žbanić.

Pascal, who had never before been nominated for an Emmy, received three this year: as Drama Series Actor, as Guest Comedy Series Actor for his guest hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live,” and as narrator on the documentary series “Patagonia.” For this 2023 drama actor contest, Pascal is competing against the “Succession” trio of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin as well as Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man” and Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul.”

“The Last of Us” received a whopping 25 Emmy nominations this year, second only to “Succession’s” 27, including Best Drama Series, along with bids for leads Pascal and Bella Ramsey and seven of its guest performers as well as writing and directing nominations.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions