Pedro Pascal: ‘The Mandalorian’ raises his Emmy profile

After breaking out with his scene-stealing turns in “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos,” Pedro Pascal stars in two of today’s biggest TV hits. He plays Joel in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which just aired the final episode of its debut season. That show alone would usually be enough to catapult an actor into awards conversations. But Pascal also headlines season three of “The Mandalorian,” which has just returned to our screens.

And while the initial thoughts about that “Star Wars” show may not be around acting awards for a guy who spends the entire time with his face covered by a helmet, the popularity of both the show — which has reaped two consecutive bids for Best Drama Series — and Pascal himself means you can’t rule him out.

“The Last of Us” is by far the most likely nomination to happen. That show currently sits fourth in our prediction rankings for Best Drama Series, so we expect it to fare well at this year’s Emmys. Likewise, co-star Bella Ramsey also sits in fourth spot for Best Drama Actress. Pascal is in fifth behind Bob Odenkirk (“Be etter Call Saul”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), and Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”).

Pascal places just ahead of Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”) in sixth. However, Considine’s performance was lauded by critics so he could theoretically leapfrog Pascal into fifth. It’s in the balance but there’s a great chance Pascal lands a nomination for “The Last of Us.”

“The Mandalorian” is in the same category but Pascal’s chances here are less likely. Currently, he sits way back with odds of 100/1 (compared to 7/1 odds for “The Last of Us”). However, only three episodes of “The Mandalorian” have aired so far — this is due to be a big season for Mando, so could we see more dramatic, emotional episodes later in the series (perhaps without the helmet?) that will allow Pascal to show off his acting chops a little more.

