Pentatonix (‘The Masked Singer’ California Roll) unmasked interview: It was a ‘fun opportunity to do something we’ve never done before’

Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer” was a three-way Battle Royale! After their rendition of “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson, California Roll was shockingly eliminated in third place behind. Macaw and Medusa will face off in the Season 9 finale next week. Panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg weren’t fooled by the Grammy-winning quintet wearing sushi masks, but Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were both off the mark.

“People know us for our a cappella harmonies, but to do it and rearrange stuff with instruments was a really fun opportunity to do something we’ve never done before,” the group told host Nick Cannon during their unmasked interview. “Our strategy was to be as creative as possible and take a song and totally flip it so you would hear it in a way you’ve never heard it before. And then just sing in perfect harmony I guess!”

Prior to the Pentatonix reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside California Roll: Pentatonix (Robin), Pentatonix (Jenny), Cast of “In the Heights” (Ken) and Cast of “Pitch Perfect” (Nicole).

California Roll was the 19th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Their elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose, Christine Quinn as Scorpio, Dee Snider as Doll, Alicia Witt as Dandelion, Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp, Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis, Keenan Allen as Gargoyle and Olivia Culpo as UFO.