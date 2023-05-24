Could Peso Pluma achieve a 2024 Grammys breakthrough?

One of this year’s undeniable breakouts is Peso Pluma. The Mexican singer-songwriter has helped usher in a new wave of regional Mexican music into the American mainstream, currently charting eight songs simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. Such success is rare for any new artist, let alone a 23 year-old Latin singer who mostly operates in a more niche genre. As with any new artist who makes an impact, Grammy buzz could develop around the Latin superstar. But will the Grammys respond to the times with a nomination or two for him?

Latin stars aren’t strangers to the Grammys. Outside the Latin field, a couple of artists have managed to land crossover nominations in recent years. Bad Bunny is the prime example, having accumulated two general field noms and two pop field bids, something that used to be unheard of for a Latin artist with no English songs. Granted, two of those nominations were for songs that mixed both Spanish and English (including his Record of the Year bid for “I Like It” with Cardi B and J Balvin), but his Album of the Year nomination for “Un Verano Sin Ti” as well as his Pop Solo Performance nom for “Moscow Mule” prove that there is space for the Spanish language in the big leagues. If pop voters don’t mind Latin songs, then that would make Eslabón Armado and Peso’s “Ella Baila Sola” a big contender for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; the song is currently in the top three on the Hot 100, and has even topped the streaming charts in the US. And who knows, Record of the Year is also a possibility.

But perhaps most important would be a Best New Artist nomination, as Peso Pluma is clearly one of the most impactful new artists of the year. Brazilian singer Anitta got into the category in 2023, no doubt thanks to her ability to cross over to the American charts with her hit “Envolver.” And before that Hispanic artist Rosalía was nominated in the Best New Artist category in 2020.

However, Peso Pluma has a couple of disadvantages compared to those two. Rosalía’s nom came in the era of nomination review committees, meaning her bid could’ve been the result of a small panel putting her in the top eight rather than the whole academy. Rosalía was also a critically acclaimed indie darling, meaning the alternative crowd could’ve supported her as much as Latin voters. As for Anitta, her high placement on the alphabetical ballot could’ve helped her a lot. Peso Pluma will be listed low enough that voters will have to actually care enough to look for him.

But Peso Pluma’s team may be aware that voters knowing his name is important. He recently performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and said performance has amassed over 3.4 million views as of this writing. In the months to come, he’ll need to do some more campaigning to ensure the nomination, perhaps at essential spots like NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series and “Saturday Night Live.”

And with a couple of months left until eligibility is over on September 15, he could easily notch an English-assisted hit too; there are surely a couple of artists eager to collaborate with him given his sudden success. Until then, let’s hope Grammy voters are connected enough to the zeitgeist to understand the impact of a Peso Pluma nomination, especially in a year when Latin music has not only continued to smash the charts, but also diversify what becomes mainstream in the industry.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?