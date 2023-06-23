Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ renewed for Season 2 by Peacock

Good news for the King of Staten Island.

On Friday, Peacock announced it had renewed the Pete Davidson comedy “Bupkis” for a second season.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” Susan Rovner – the chair of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming – said in a statement. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

“Pete, Lorne, and the entire ‘Bupkis’ team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom,” said Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”

“Bupkis” debuted all eight of its first season episodes on May 4, just days after the Writers Guild of America went on strike. (The writers’ strike is still ongoing at this time.) The comedy series, co-written by Davidson, is akin to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Louie,” or even “Seinfeld” in that Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself and mines real events for the show’s material. “Bupkis” features an all-star cast that includes Edie Falco as Davidson’s mother, Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and numerous A-list stars either playing fictional characters or meta-versions of themselves – including John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano, Sebastian Stan, Chase Sui Wonders, Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Stewart, Bobby Cannavale, and Al Gore.

Season 1 of “Bupkis” is eligible for 2023 Emmys consideration and Peacock has focused on the show’s second episode, “Do As I Say, Not As I Do,” in terms of the “Bupkis” writing and directing submissions. That episode features little of Davidson as a grown-up and mostly concerns itself with a wedding in the weeks after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks (when Davidson’s real father, a firefighter, died). Cannavale, as Davidson’s onscreen uncle, is a comedic force in the episode and should be a darkhorse contender for a Comedy Guest Actor nomination.

All episodes of “Bupkis” are streaming now on Peacock.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions