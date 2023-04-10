Disney+ debuts new trailer for ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ [Watch]

On Monday, Disney released a new trailer for “Peter Pan & Wendy,” directed by acclaimed “The Green Knight” filmmaker David Lowery and written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks. The film will debut on Disney+ and bypass theaters entirely.

This new version of Peter Pan serves as a live-action adaptation of the 1953 animated film “Peter Pan,” which in turn, is based on the 1904 play “Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Couldn’t Grow Up,” by J.M. Barrie.

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers, Michael and John, and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, Wendy encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

You can check out the trailer here:

It stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony as Pan, Ever Anderson, Yara Shadidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on April 28.

