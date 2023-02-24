PGA Awards 2023: Watch Gold Derby live streaming show announcing winners as they happen

The 34th annual Producers Guild of America Awards will be presented on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. PT, during a non-televised ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Watch Gold Derby senior editor and host Rob Licuria, senior editors Denton Davidson, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble and contributor Sebastian Ochoa Mendoza react LIVE to each winner announcement in all 14 film and TV categories on the night. Then stick around as they discuss, debate and vent about the surprises and the snubs in a live post-announcement slugfest. Just click the video box above for the slugfest on Saturday evening.

The 10 nominated films for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Best Picture are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All the Time,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Whale.”

The PGA represents over 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and, since 2009, both the PGA and the Academy Awards have picked Best Picture with ranked choice voting. The PGA has been one of the most reliable Oscar predictors around, thanks in large part to the fact that both the guild and the academy use the the preferential ballot to determine a Best Picture victor. Since 2009, the PGA has forecast 11 of 14 Oscar champs.

