PGA Awards 2023: Susan King (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Susan King (Gold Derby) for an excellent score of 70% when predicting the 2023 Producers Guild Awards winners on Saturday night. Our top scorer is best among 19 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,000 people worldwide predicted these PGA Awards champs with our top scorer getting 7 of 10 categories for movies and TV correct. Film winners at the Beverly Hills ceremony included “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “Navalny.” Top shows included “The Bear,” “The White Lotus: Sicily” and “The Dropout.”

PGA Awards winners list in all 13 categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 18 Experts predicting, Peter Travers (ABC) is in second place at 60%. We then have a four-way tie at 50% for Erik Davis (Fandango), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Finishing with 40% are Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety).

Following at 30% each are Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). And then Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) at 20%.

