PGA Awards 2023 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User C.P. for a terrific score of 80% when predicting the 2023 Producers Guild Awards winners on Saturday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with 13 other people but has the better point score of 11,685 using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,000 people worldwide predicted these PGA Awards champs with our top scorer getting 8 of 10 categories for movies and TV correct. Film winners at the Beverly Hills ceremony included “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “Navalny.” Top shows included “The Bear,” “The White Lotus: Sicily” and “The Dropout.”

PGA Awards winners list in all 13 categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright, Marcus Dixon and Denton Davidson are tied with 70% accuracy. We then have Daniel Montgomery and myself at 60%. Riley Chow follows at 50% and then a tie at 40% for Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan. Joyce Eng, Tom O’Neil, Ray Richmond and Christopher Rosen finish at 30%. See Editors’ scores.

