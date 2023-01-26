RSVP for PGA nominees panel on February 1: ‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Four of the 2023 PGA Awards nominees will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, February 1, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Producers Guild contenders:

All That Breathes (HBO Max)

Synopsis: Amidst the darkening backdrop of Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite.

Bio: Shaunak Sen is a nominee at the Oscars, PGA, DGA, BAFTA and Spirit Awards for “All That Breathes.”

Hacks (HBO Max)

Synopsis: Explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.

Bio: Lucia Aniello is a two-time Emmy winner for “Hacks,” plus also won DGA and WGA Awards.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Synopsis: Explores every facet of Al Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

Bio: Whitney Hodack and Joe Farrell each has a first PGA nomination. Hodack was an Emmy nominee for “Gay of Thrones.” Farrell won Emmys for “@Midnight” and was nominated for “I Love You, America.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions