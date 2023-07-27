Phil Dunster (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Phil Dunster is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “Mom City” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This entry streamed on May 24, 2023 and is the 11th episode of the Apple TV+ show’s third season.

In this installment, Dunster’s character Jamie Tartt is debilitated by his anxiety over returning to his hometown, expecting his father to be at the game. At the game, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) suggests to Jamie that he forgive his father for his own sake, helping Jamie regain the confidence to seal a victory for Richmond. Jamie’s father watches the game from rehab and cheers him on.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Dunster. For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

“Ted Lasso” received 21 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

