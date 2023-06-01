Will Phil Dunster finally get his first Emmy nom for ‘Ted Lasso’?

“That episode was fantastic all around, and Dunster was terrific. He should absolutely get a nom alongside Goldstein this season [in my opinion],” says Gold Derby user Boomerang in our forums about the latest installment of “Ted Lasso.” And they’re not the only one raving about Phil Dunster‘s performance as arrogant footballer Jamie Tartt in the third season of the Apple TV+ sports comedy. But he hasn’t yet gotten an Emmy nom for his work. Will this be his year?

“Phil Dunster is owning this season,” concurs forum poster methaddiction 2.0. “This season has belonged to Phil Dunster,” adds Owl-Always-watching. “Dunster was the best he’s been this episode,” praises JakeT1991. “Phil Dunster and Becky Ann Baker look pretty safe for a nom,” predicts willum. And while leftyouthere is critical of the show as a whole, “Everything with Jamie was great this episode. Phil Dunster is still the only person from this show that I want to see nominated this season.”

Will enthusiasm from our savvy awards watchers translate to support from the television academy? Over the course of the show’s previous two seasons, five “Ted Lasso” actors have been nominated for Best Comedy Supporting Actor a total of seven times. Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed were nominated in both 2021 and 2022, with Goldstein winning both times. Joining them in 2021 were Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. And surprising us with his nom in 2022 was Toheeb Jimoh.

As of this writing we’re betting on two “Lasso” actors to be nominated based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users: Goldstein ranks second, and Mohammed ranks seventh in a race that has included eight nominees for the last three years (the total number of slots depends on the total number of submissions). Dunster is the next “Ted Lasso” actor in line, but he’s on the bubble in 11th place with 64/1 odds. Don’t be surprised if he rises, though. Join the discussion on this and more in our forums.

