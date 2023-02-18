Pink ‘Trustfall’ reviews: New album ‘recaptures her spirit and voice’

On February 17 Pink released “Trustfall,” which is her first studio album since “Hurts 2B Human” four years ago and is her ninth studio album overall. How does it compare to her previous releases? Reviews have started coming in.

On MetaCritic “Trustfall” is rated 70 out of 100 (which is exactly her career average) based on six reviews that have been counted as of this writing. Three of those are classified as positive and three are somewhat mixed, but none of them are downright negative. Neil Z. Yeung (All Music) says that Pink “recaptures her spirit and voice on the cathartic ‘Trustfall.'” She “pushes her vocals to higher highs with shiver-inducing results, backed by some of the most thoughtful messages in her catalog.”

Maura Johnston (Rolling Stone) adds, “Pink whirls through a wide range of musical styles,” and her “appeal comes from her ability to turn the everyday into the stereo-ready.” Cady Siregar (Consequence) notes that the album “puts Pink’s sensitive side front and center”; it’s “intensely personal” and “a solid entry in the singer’s now-expansive discography, if one that shows she’s playing it safe.”

Neil McCormick (The Telegraph), however, had a less favorable take, arguing that “familiarity defines much of the album, which ticks off many of the generic pop styles that prosper well on streaming playlists.” Likewise, Roisin O’Connor (The Independent) thinks it’s “a clash of influences, with frenetic, thrashy pop-punk competing for attention against characterless dance music.” And Sam Franzini (The Line of Best Fit) laments that there are “zero songs you’d include on a list about how unique an artist Pink is.”

Have you listened to “Trustfall” yet? What do you think of it?

