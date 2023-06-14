‘Poker Face’ Emmy FYC red carpet interviews with top crafts artisans [WATCH]

On Monday, June 12, a red carpet and lively FYC panel was held at Neuehouse in Los Angeles for the Peacock comedy series “Poker Face.” Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford was on the red carpet to chat with top crafts artisans from the series: Cinematographer Steve Yedlin, production designer Judy Rhee, costume designer Trayce Gigi Field and the hair department head Marcel Dagenais. Check out the red carpet interviews above!

“Poker Face” is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

The 10-episode comedy series created by Rian Johnson is streaming globally on Peacock. The network has confirmed Season 2 is on its way!

