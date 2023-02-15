‘Poker Face’ renewed for Season 2 on Peacock

Peacock is going all in. The streaming service has renewed “Poker Face,” Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s retro mystery-of-the-week dramedy, for a second season. The pickup comes while Season 1 is still rolling out. It premiered on January 26 and will reach its finale on March 9.

“Poker Face” is inspired by mystery procedurals of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s like “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Rockford Files,” and especially “Columbo.” It follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a woman with a preternatural ability to tell when someone is lying, as she travels around the country getting pulled into mysteries her sense of justice forces her to solve. She’s on the run from casino boss Sterling Frost Sr. (Ron Perlman), whose henchman Cliff LeGrand (Benjamin Bratt) is pursuing her. (Other than Lyonne, Bratt is the only actor who appears in multiple episodes so far). The series uses a “howcatchem” format, where the audience sees the crime committed and then watches Charlie use her detective abilities to catch the perp.

The guest cast includes Adrien Brody, Lil Rel Howery, Judith Light, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte, Cherry Jones, and dozens of other notable performers.

Lyonne is getting Emmy buzz for her performance, and some of the guest performers are likely to see nominations, too. The show has received critical acclaim and currently has a 99% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series was created by “Knives Out” writer-director Johnson, who executive produces with Lyonne, showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and his producing partner Ram Bergman.

“Poker Face” is available to stream on Peacock.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions