Watch the full trailer for Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ with Natasha Lyonne

On Thursday, Peacock released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming murder mystery “Poker Face,” created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne.

The 10-episode series debuts on January 26 with four episodes. New episodes will follow weekly. Here’s the official description: “‘Poker Face’ is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

Johnson and Lyonne previously released a mission statement about the new show, which can be read below:

Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind POKER FACE.

We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog).

Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.

Thanks,

Rian and Natasha

Watch the trailer here:

Lyonne is the show’s star with a parade of guests hopping in for the mostly standalone episodes. Among the famous faces who will appear on “Poker Face” are Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castaneda, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Danielle Macdonald, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Chloe Sevigny, and Jameela Jamil.

