Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reunion ‘Poor Things’ gets its release date: See the new photos

Searchlight Pictures dated one of 2023’s top awards hopefuls on Friday, announcing Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things” will debut in limited release on September 8.

In addition to its official release date announcement, the studio also debuted three new photos from the project, which reunites Lanthimos with his “The Favourite” star Emma Stone. Other cast members include Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. Oscar nominee Tony McNamara is the screenwriter and the film is based on the 1992 book by Alasdair Gray.

Here’s the plot summary provided by Searchlight:

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

“Poor Things” is Lanthimos’ first film since “The Favourite.” That feature received 10 Oscar nominations at the 2019 ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Director for Lanthimos and Best Supporting Actress for Stone. (Its only Oscar win was for Olivia Colman in Best Actress.) Overall, Lanthimos is a three-time nominee while Stone is a past Best Actress winner and three-time nominee as well.

With its September 8 release date, “Poor Things” likely won’t debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (this year’s TIFF runs from September 7 through September 17, so screening in Canada is certainly possible). The film could conceivably premiere at either the Venice Film Festival in late August or the Telluride Film Festival over Labor Day weekend.

“Poor Things” is one of two projects on which Lanthimos, Stone, Dafoe, and Searchlight have partnered. The other feature, “AND,” does not yet have a release date.

Check out the first photos from “Poor Things” below.

