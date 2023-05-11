‘Poor Things’ teaser trailer: Emma Stone finds being alive fascinating [Watch]

It’s alive.

On Thursday, Searchlight Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone as a woman brought back to life by a scientific madman.

The new film, which Searchlight will debut in theaters on September 8, is Lanthimos’ first feature since 2018’s “The Favourite.” That one was a breakout hit for the filmmaker, landing 10 total Oscar nominations and a Best Actress win for star Olivia Colman. Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for “The Favourite,” while Stone scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Whether the academy is on the same wavelength as the director and his star for “Poor Things” remains to be seen, but pre-release hype for the film has been building since last year. From this perch, the new teaser does nothing to dull the anticipation while offering little more than a visual interpretation of the brief synopsis the studio provided previously. A refresher:

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Stone is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Actress for “La La Land.” In addition to Dafoe and Ruffalo, her “Poor Things” costars include Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael. The script was written by “The Favourite” writer Tony Macnamara and based on the 1992 book by Alasdair Gray.

“Poor Things” is set to debut on September 8, meaning a festival debut at Venice or Telluride is possible.

