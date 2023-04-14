Post Malone shows a softer side with new single and video ‘Chemical’ [Watch]

Post Malone has always ricocheted between genres, but his new single “Chemical” — which he co-wrote with Andrew Watt, Billy Walsh, and Louis Bell — takes the rap-rocker all the way into upbeat, sentimental pop. Watch the video above.

This isn’t the first time Post has looked on the bright side of life. His last single, which peaked at number-three on the Billboard Hot 100, was literally called “I Like You (A Happier Song).” And while “Chemical” has a sunny sound, it still tackles darker material with lyrics about being trapped in a toxic relationship: “You break me, then I break my rules / Last time was the last time too / It’s f*cked up, I know, but I’m still / Outside of the party smoking in the car with you.”

Co-writer and co-producer Watt won the Grammy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical in 2021. He has worked multiple times with Post Malone going back to his debut studio album “Stoney.” He has also collaborated with artists ranging from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John. Bell is also a frequent Post collaborator in addition to work with Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, and many more.

Will “Chemical” get Post back to the Grammys? He has been nominated 10 times to date, including three times for Record of the Year (“Rockstar,” “Sunflower,” and “Circles”) and twice for Album of the Year (“Beerbongs and Bentleys” and “Hollywood’s Bleeding”). But he has yet to win in any category. Wil this change of sound bring him into the recording academy’s good graces?

