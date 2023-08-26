Prajje on the ‘Project Runway’ designs that got him in trouble: ‘Some of my favorite looks were in the bottom’ [WATCH]

“I was honored to be asked back. I thought you guys hated my guts from the last time,” admitted Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste in the “Project Runway: All-Stars” after show following his elimination from the episode “Let Me See Your Peacock!” in which the designers had to create extravagant red carpet menswear looks. Watch his interview with Christian Siriano above.

It was an up-and-down season for Jean-Baptiste during season 20. More specifically, it was a lot of ups (four high scores over the course of the first six challenges) followed by a lot of downs (five low scores in a row leading to his ouster from the competition). But he “definitely disagreed” with the judges when they criticized his last look, which Brandon Maxwell described as a nutcracker going to a gay club. “Actually some of my favorite looks were the ones in the bottom,” he explained. Indeed, I thought his “Freedom” design, which the judges thought was dated, was actually pretty stellar.

Now that he’s gone, though, Jean-Baptiste thinks his friend Bishme Cromartie is the best designer in the competition and the one who will win it all. He also thinks Cromartie’s “Freedom” look was the best look anyone else designed all season. As for himself, Jean-Baptiste told Siriano, “I don’t think there are enough words to define Prajje … I love color. I’m a great designer. I know myself. I know what I can do.” After his second “Runway” experience he plants to expand his business “into what the judges really seemed to gravitate towards, which was the bomber jacket, the streetwear, and then continue with the high-end ready-to-wear-in-the-hood couture.”

As for his more formal designs, “I think I need to figure out a way to get out of being so modest with my eveningwear. I think it’s time to show some hoo-hah.”

