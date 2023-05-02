Apple’s ‘Prehistoric Planet 2’ gets first full trailer [Watch]

Apple TV+ debuted the first official trailer for “Prehistoric Planet 2” on Tuesday, the five-part event sequel series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”). Emmy Award winner Sir David Attenborough returns again as the narrator, while Hans Zimmer is back to compose the score with Anže Rozman and Kara Talve.

Said Apple in a statement, “Exploring five new habitats, audiences can expect to be transported to the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America, and so much more. Throughout this season, the series and its creators take you up close into dinosaurs’ habitats to experience the dangers, the adventures, and even the camaraderie between species unlike we’ve seen before.”

Watch the full trailer below.

“Prehistoric Planet 2” will debut on May 22 and its five episodes will roll out across consecutive days on Apple TV+. In addition to the new season, Apple TV+ also produced a companion podcast for the series hosted by Gunton that explores the creative process and science behind the episodes. “Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast” will debut on May with an interview with Favreau. The four-part podcast series will debut new episodes every week until May 29.