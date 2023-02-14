Prime Video announces April 21 premiere for Rachel Weisz limited series ‘Dead Ringers’

Prime Video today announced an April 21 streaming premiere date for all six episodes of the limited series “Dead Ringers” starring Oscar winner Rachel Weisz in the double-lead roles of twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle. Weisz also serves as executive producer of the project that’s created, written and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (“Normal People,” “Succession,” “The Wonder”), who is also the showrunner.

A psychological thriller described as a modern reboot of writer-director David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name that starred Jeremy Irons and Geneviève Bujold, “Dead Ringers” features Weisz in the roles of twins “who share everything: drugs, lovers and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes – including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics – in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront,” according to a Prime Video release. The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (“The Umbrella Academy.” “American Horror Story: Asylum”), Poppy Liu (“Hacks,” “Better Call Saul”), Michael Chernus (“Severance,” “Orange is the New Black”), Jennifer Ehle (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Saint Maud”) and Emily Meade (“The Deuce,” “The Leftovers”).

The British-born Weisz won a supporting actress Academy Award in 2006 for “The Constant Gardener” and was nominated in 2019 for “The Favourite.” Dead Ringers” is her first television project in a dozen years, dating to her work in the 2011 BBC political thriller “Page Eight.” She has been married to actor Daniel Craig since 2011.

Sean Durkin directed the first pair of episodes of the series and co-directed the last episode, also serving as an executive producer of the series. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans and Lauren Wolkstein. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television.