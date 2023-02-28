Prime Video releases teaser trailer for series thriller ‘Dead Ringers’ premiering April 21 [WATCH]

Prime Video today released the teaser trailer for its six-episode psychological thriller “Dead Ringers” starring Rachel Weisz in the double-lead roles of twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle that has its streaming premiere on April 21. A modern reboot of writer-director David Cronenberg’s 1988 film classic of the same name that starred Jeremy Irons and Genevieve Bujold, the Mantle twins are women who are said to “share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes – including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics – in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.” See the trailer below.

All six episodes will stream on April 21.

“Dead Ringers” is created, written and executive produced by the Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (“Normal People,” “Succession,” “The Wonder”), who is also the showrunner. The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (“The Umbrella Academy,” “American Horror Story: Asylum”), Poppy Liu (“Hacks,” “Better Call Saul”), Michael Chernus (“Severance,” “Orange is the New Black”), Jennifer Ehle (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Saint Maud”) and Emily Meade (“The Deuce,” “The Leftovers”).

The British-born Weisz also serves as executive producer for the limited series, which is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. She won a supporting actress Academy Award in 2019 for “The Favourite.” “Dead Ringers” is her first television project in a dozen years, dating to her work in the BBC political thriller “Page Eight.” She has been married to actor Daniel Craig since 2008.

