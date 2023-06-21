Primetime Emmys may be postponed if WGA strike stretches past early August

Talk has intensified this week about a possible postponement of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards due to the Writers Guild of America strike, now in its eighth week and with no end (or negotiations) in sight. Organizers of the Emmys, scheduled for September 18, are reportedly in discussions to move the date to later in the year or possibly even next year if the WGA walkout stretches past early August. The New York Times reports that the ceremony could be delayed by months, to November or as late as January 2024. Various contingency plans are being talked through in earnest.

This year’s Emmys are slated to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. and will air live on Fox. Nominee voting is already in progress, with the nominations themselves scheduled to be announced on July 12. The strike has already resulted in the Daytime Emmys being postponed, slated originally to be broadcast June 16 and 17 as a two-night event but delayed indefinitely due to the walkout.

The last time the Emmys were postponed was 22 years ago following the 9/11 attacks. They were scheduled that year to take place on September 16 but were delayed seven weeks, to November 4. So there is certainly precedent for a delay. The writers union granted a special waiver to the Tony Awards in May that permitted that ceremony to take place with its blessing on June 11 minus any scripted material, but no similar waiver would likely be forthcoming for the Emmys.

Earlier this month, members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents film and television actors, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a deal with Hollywood studios isn’t reached by June 30, when its current contract expires. SAG members have been visible and enthusiastic supporters of the writers since the current walkout began on May 2. Since early May, most film and TV production has been shuttered, a consequence that’s expected to ramp up still further if actors join writers on the picket line.

Thousands of union members and supporters took part today in a WGA Strong March and Rally for a Fair Contract, marching from Pan Pacific Park toward a multi-union rally in the Mid-Wilshire area while carrying signs and generating support for strikers. Representatives from the WGA West, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Directors Guild of America and the Teamsters, among others, gathered at the park at 10 a.m. and then set off for the planned noon rally on the Great Lawn of the La Brea Tar Pits on Wilshire Boulevard. The WGA’s website billed the event as a “fight for a fair share of the wealth we create for studios.”

