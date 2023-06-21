‘Priscilla’ trailer: Sofia Coppola returns to tell the Elvis and Priscilla Presley love story [Watch]

This fall, moviegoers will have a chance to see the work of Sofia Coppola in theaters for the first time since 2017 thanks to “Priscilla.” The A24 film, Coppola’s first feature since 2020’s Apple Original Film “On the Rocks,” is about the courtship and romance between Priscilla Beaulieu and Elvis Presley. Coppola based the film on the book “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon.

Here’s the plot summary: “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

Cailee Spaeny stars as Priscilla, Jacob Elordi of “Euphoria” fame is Coppola’s Elvis, and “Succession” favorite Dagmara Dominczyk plays Priscilla’s mother. The first trailer, a dreamy collection of images, arrived on Wednesday without the help of any of Presley’s classic songs. Instead, the Spectrum track “How You Satisfy Me” accompanies the marketing material.

Most reading this will no doubt remember that the King of Rock and Roll was recently the subject of a lavish biography film from Baz Luhrmann. “Elvis” was a hit at the box office last year and scored eight Oscar nominations at this year’s ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, who played Elvis. Coppola, however, has discussed how her project is much different than the Warner Bros. hit – especially because Priscilla was not a central figure in the narrative of that feature.

“I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I’m glad it didn’t go into much of Priscilla’s story because now I can really dive deep,” Coppola said to Vogue last year. “I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative. But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory. I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years, there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

In that same interview, Coppola suggested Priscilla was somewhat akin to American royalty and compared the character to Marie Antoinette, the historical figure Coppola explored in “Marie Antoinette.”

“I’m excited to do something rooted in that Americana style for the first time. And Priscilla is a quintessential glamor icon,” Coppola said. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similarly to Marie Antoinette.”

Coppola is an Oscar winner for her debut film, 2003’s “Lost in Translation.” She won Best Original Screenplay for that project and was nominated in two other categories at the 2004 Oscars: Best Picture as a producer and Best Director.

A24 will release “Priscilla” in October. The trailer only promises that it’s “coming soon” but figure to see it at the fall festivals.

