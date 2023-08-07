RSVP for Production Design nominees panel on August 15: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Five TV production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, August 15, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We'll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

The Bear (FX)

Synopsis: A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

Bio: Sam Lisenco is an Emmy nominee for “The Bear.” Other projects have included “Shades of Blue,” “Eighth Grade,” “Uncut Gems” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Daisy Jones and the Six (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Following the rise of rock band Daisy Jones and The Six through the 1970s Los Angeles music scene on their quest for worldwide icon status.

Bio: Jessica Kender is an Emmy nominee for “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Other projects have included “Dexter,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Poker Face (NBC Universal)

Synopsis: Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but investigate and solve.

Bio: Judy Rhee is an Emmy nominee for “Poker Face.” Other projects have included “Jessica Jones,” “Better Call Saul” and “Let the Right One In.”

Wednesday (Netflix)

Synopsis: Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

Bio: Mark Scruton is an Emmy nominee for “Wednesday.” Other projects have included “Gravity,” “No Time to Die” and “Pennyworth.”

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Synopsis: A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island.

Bio: Shayne Fox is an Emmy nominee for “What We Do in the Shadows.” Other projects have included “A Nutcracker Christmas,” “The Prodigy” and “Self Made.”

