RSVP for Production Designers panel on May 24: ‘Dead Ringers,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Hello Tomorrow!,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Six TV production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 24, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

Dead Ringers (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: The Mantle twins, identical from head to toe, are on a mission to change the way women give birth.

Bio: Erin Magill’s career has included “Mad Men,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Good Place” and “Scandal.”

The Great (Hulu)

Synopsis: A royal woman living in rural Russia during the 18th century is forced to choose between her own personal happiness and the future of Russia, when she marries an Emperor.

Bio: Francesca di Mottola is an Emmy nominee for “The Great.” Other projects have included “1992,” “Dark Crimes” and “Do Not Disturb.”

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: In a retro-futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers’ lives by hawking timeshares on the moon.

Bio: Maya Sigel’s career has included “Glass Chin,” “The Girlfriend Experience” and “I Am Not Okay with This.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Bio: Ramsey Avery’s career has included “Mirror Mirror,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso is in London to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Bio: Paul Cripps is an Emmy nominee for “Ted Lasso.” Other projects have included “Atlantis,” “The Missing” and “Endeavor.”

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Synopsis: A look into the nightly lives of four vampires who have lived together on Staten Island for over a century.

Bio: Shayne Fox is an Emmy nominee for “What We Do in the Shadows.” Other projects have included “The Stanley Dynamic,” “The Prodigy” and “Self Made.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions