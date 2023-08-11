‘Project Runway’ 20 episode 10 recap: In ‘Freedom,’ the designers were blessed (or cursed?) with unlimited options [LIVE BLOG]

“Project Runway” is down to the best of the best of the best. Its special season 20 All-Stars edition has cut its roster in half, so it’s getting harder and harder to stay in the competition. With the standards so high and the most elite designers competing, you have to be damn near perfect to avoid the bottom. So what happened in episode 10, “Freedom,” when the designers could make whatever their hearts desired? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the episode.

Anna Zhou was eliminated from “Runway” last week in the real client challenge “Below Decked Out,” leaving seven designers competing for another chance at the “Project Runway” title: Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Rami Kashou (Season Four), Korto Momolu (Season Five), and Kara Saun (Season One). The winner of the competition will get $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Each challenge on “Runway” presents the contestants with some strange and nerve-racking restriction, whether it’s using toys to design high-fashion looks, working with the same bolt of red fabric, or covering their models in head-to-toe denim. So a choose-your-own-adventure challenge like this one would seem to be a relief, right? Freedom can be a double-edged sword, though. When you can do whatever the hell you want, how do you narrow down the options? Editing yourself might be more important than ever when the sky’s the limit. Follow along below to find out what happened starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

9:02pm — “Just enjoy it for today because it’s over tomorrow, boo,” Korto tells Bishme about his challenge win in “Below Decked Out.” She would know a thing or two about how fickle the competition can be. She won “Coronation Day,” but then landed in the bottom two a couple of weeks later in “Fashion, Inside Out.” But Bishme hasn’t been at the bottom at all yet and is the only designer left who has not been at the bottom. Is he due for a bad day, or will he cruise to the finale?

9:03pm — Christian Siriano enters the chat. He joins the designers to tell them that for their next challenge, “this is a ‘Project Runway’ first. You’ve earned the right to make whatever the hell you want.” Fist pump from Brittany, Prajje is fanning himself. Then Birttany is like, “That’s a double-edged sword for sure.” But wait for it. This is a … two-day challenge, whew! “So it better be good,” Christian warns them. And they’ll be showing their looks at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park. Okay, I’m a New Yorker and I’ve never been there. I’ve gotta check that out.

9:05pm — “I’m happy to be free with the sisters circle,” says Kara Saun, who has developed a close bond with Laurence and Korto. Apart from a few bumps in the road, the three of them have had strong seasons, and they have all won challenges (two for Laurence). And I think they have a strong chance to make history in the finale. I remember last season has a first-ever all-female final four. This year’s top designers could end up being all Black women. What’s more, with Bishme and Prajje also still in the competition, five out of the seven remaining designers are Black, which is already pretty remarkable.

9:06pm — Freedom means something different for everyone. Korto is living a different life since separating from her husband. Bishme freed himself from the shackles of expectations as a gay Black man who ended up in fashion and not on the streets. Prajje saw a lot of violence and trauma in Haiti, so being here where he is now is especially meaningful to him.

9:10pm — At Mood, Christian reminds them, “Do you. Don’t lose who you are.” And damn, they have $750 to shop for this challenge. They’re really giving these designers a lot of rope to hang themselves. Rami envisions a look that captures a freedom of flow and his love of draping. He wants to make something “Oscar-worthy.” Christian tells him to make the most insane thing ever and “f*ck ’em up.” I’m not sure how he means “insane,” but I’m here for it. Kara Saun is picking out lavender feathers, which feel very Easter to Christian, but Kara Saun is going “no holds barred.” The costume designer needs to be careful not to go too costumey, though. Laurence is in the leather section, of course. Christian advises her to use a cool color instead of defaulting to black. Meanwhile, Christian and Bishme always seem to be flirting. They’re cute together.

9:14pm — Prajje practices voodoo, so he’s bringing that inspiration into his design. He’s also taking a chance on an evening look even though he has made a lot of streetwear this season.

9:18pm — Christian begins his walkthrough. Kara Saun’s inspiration is “fashion fairy godmother.” It comes from her nonprofit for foster care kids. Christian is “intrigued,” but seems cautious. Is it going to be like a bad bridesmaid’s dress? Kara Saun is passionate about it, though, and convinces Christian. Laurence is moving in a very “tailored” direction: tailored jacket into a long skirt; Christian’s into it.

9:21pm — Prajje is working on something that seems to Christian like it’s out of character for him: “I don’t think it’s very you yet,” but Prajje thinks of it as reintroducing himself. He started his business making gowns, so he thinks it’s the most true to himself he’s been all season. Christian is “obsessed” with Bishme’s idea for a long, flowing visor hat. I think Korto has a smart idea of leaning into her brand. She’s going to wow the judges with a robe. “It’s going to slay,” she says. And when Korto says it, I believe it.

9:22pm — Sigh, new source of drama. Prajje looks at Brittany’s look and thinks she’s copying his white criss-cross top from the “Like Totally ’90s” challenge. It does look very similar for the moment, but I’m gonna wait to see what Brittany does with it because it’s not like Prajje invented that shape.

9:26pm — “I’m in an episode of ‘Bitch Stole My Look,'” says Prajje. He says it to Bishme and Kara Saun, not to Brittany. Not that I’m looking forward to a direct confrontation here, because I’m allergic to confrontation. Kara Saun thinks it’s obvious so she advises Prajje not to say anything and let the judges figure it out. “I just let it go and accept it. I’m going to do me moving forward.” God help us if Brittany winds up at the top, or if she’s safe and Prajje is at the bottom or eliminated. It could eclipse the whole Anna controversy. Looking at Brittany’s look as it continues to develop, I’m PRAYING she does more to differentiate it. For some reason the editors didn’t show us Christian’s walkthrough with Brittany, which could have been clarifying. I’m already getting so much anxiety from this, makes me want to watch “Great British Baking Show” instead.

9:30pm — I love Rami’s design story of creating a gown that’s light and airy, the opposite of how he felt living under occupation as a Palestinian. It looks great so far, and his model Mimi always kills it on the runway. Prajje is winding a snake through his model’s hair, which his model is excited by, but he acknowledges is a risk. Everyone else is killing it right now, though. Laurence’s jacket looks incredible, and so does Korto’s robe. I’m reserving judgment about Kara Saun’s fashion fairy godmother. Prajje still giving Brittany tons of heavy side-eye as she dresses her model. REALLY would have been nice to know what Christian thought of her design.

9:32pm — Laurence is worried that Kara Saun’s look is too busy. “I do like Brittany’s look,” says Prajje. “I love the colors. I love the young freshness of this sportswear. Love the look. But mine was better.” Prajje has a different definition of “letting it go” than I do. Honestly, if he’s that pressed about it, he could pull Brittany aside privately later and tell her he’s concerned about the similarity between her piece and his ’90s piece and (if he wants to give her the benefit of the doubt) that he’s simply worried what the judges will say. Right now he’s stewing, and things could get really nasty depending on what the judges say.

9:37pm — On the day of the runway show, Laurence is unsure of how her skirt’s gonna look because it’s not finished yet. And it sounds like Brittany and Kara Saun still have whole pieces they need to make. It’s day of, people! I’m really loving the brown design Bishme is working on, though.

9:39pm — When Christian returns with the models, he notices that Kara Saun’s look still has “lots going on.” He thinks she’s making a cool jacket but she’s adding on a cape just to add on a cape. I think he’s probably right. When your look is already that busy and bright and feathery, that might be the time to edit yourself.

9:46pm — 15 minutes until the runway show, and there’s not very much on the models’ actual bodies. Christian’s getting impatient. Laurence’s skirt goes on and it’s too tight. Her model can’t walk. “Maybe I was too ambitious,” she says. “It’s a look,” Christian says of Kara Saun’s nearly-done design, and he doesn’t mean it as a compliment. I fear she’s gonna end up at the bottom. After all that talk about the sisters circle earlier in the episode, it would be really sad to see Laurence or Kara Saun go home now, especially with potential Brittany drama on the horizon.

9:48pm — Time for last looks and also time for rain! “If the models have to walk with an umbrella, maybe it’s a vibe,” says Christian. Too bad nobody designed a rain coat for this challenge.

9:53pm — Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth are judging this challlenge — and that’s it. No guest judges. They’re keeping it in the family because this “Freedom” challenge is so important.

KORTO: First look down the runway, and it’s honestly hard to judge it with the intense lighting and the rain and the umbrella. The robe is great, though, and the black outfit underneath balances it nicely. Simple but chic.

PRAJJE: I love this look. The puffy shoulders, the open back, the pleating around the waist, the movement of that skirt. The luxurious shade of green. Brandon says it’s like “Great Expectations,” which doesn’t sound like a compliment. If they put this in the bottom I’m gonna be mad.

BRITTANY: Okay, the jacket is cool and differentiates it from Prajje’s previous look. Honestly the only part that looks like a carbon copy of Prajje’s ’90s design is that criss-cross top. I’d need to see them side-by-side, but I think this is a solid look. “I can stand by my design with pride because this is who I am. I’m not just going to pretend to be somebody else that does couture garments,” she says. The judges seem to love it. Christian calls it “fabulous.” None of them have a problem with it. She’s gonna end up at the top, isn’t she? And the drama is going to be like Anna times 10.

KARA SAUN: It’s not too bad. There’s still a lot going on, and those feathers are a BIG detail. You’ve got to rein it in when you’ve got all those feathers flying around. The sheer skirt is lovely. The cape just looks like it was stapled to the back of the jacket, though. A potential bottom design depending on how these last three looks turn out.

RAMI: Looks beautiful and glamorous, and Mimi has a bold moment on the runway when she closes her umbrella and stands in the rain. I’m not sure it’s all that innovative, though. It’s a lovely gown that could use more drama.

LAURENCE: It’s head to toe Laurence. I love how it expresses her personality and showcases her leather craftsmanship. The skirt still looks a little restrictive on her model, but she doesn’t look like she’s struggling too bad to walk in it.

BISHME: I love this look too. Lots of drama. Sexy sheer skirt, Love the veil on her visor billowing in the wind. Love the jacket. Lots of drama, lots of creativity. Easily a top look for me.

9:59pm — Okay, so my personal favorites from this challenge are Prajje, Bishme, and Laurence. I don’t really have looks I’d put at the bottom except maybe Kara Saun’s, but even that had details I liked. From what the judges were saying, though, I think Brittany might end up on top and Prajje at the bottom. Not only do I think that would be a wrong outcome, I’m dreading the fallout.

10:04pm — Moment of truth. Brittany and Korto are safe from elimination, but they’re both advised that their looks were actually too safe. That seems fair to me. Glad Brittany is at least not in the top. Pretty sure Kara Saun will be out.

10:07pm — First up is a top look: Bishme! Elaine thinks it’s a cool, future take on bridal. She wishes it had been around when she was getting married. And the chocolate brown color read beautifully. Nina thinks he’s on trend if not making his own trends. As an editor, that’s what she’s looking for. “That was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen,” says Brandon. He could see it on anyone today who’s in the cultural zeitgeist. Sounds like a potential winner, which would be well deserved.

10:08pm — Okay, time for a bottom look, and it’s Prajje‘s. Hard disagree. Elaine appreciates the drive to show a side of himself the judges haven’t seen, but the garment is everything he is not. It doesn’t feel modern or fresh, and it doesn’t seem to fit properly. Brandon thought there was too much going on with the puffy sleeves and the brocade and the boots. Nina’s big problem was the proportioning.

10:10pm — Another top look belongs to Rami. Brandon thought the fabric choice was risky but smart because you can’t afford cutting issues or snags. It highlights Rami’s “expert craftsmanship.” Nina thought it was “fluid” and gave “Hollywood glamour.” It’s “perfection.” Elaine calls it “timeless” and “stunning.”

10:11pm — Another favorite look belongs to Laurence, which Kara Saun seems to realize puts her on the bottom. Nina loves seeing Laurence play with the strict and the soft. That’s where the “magic” comes. Elaine loves the sculptural, architectural silhouette. Brandon didn’t think the jacket was the most modern, but the way she cuts a garment is “incredible.”

10:18pm — The last look is a bottom look, alas, and it’s Kara Saun‘s. Under the bright runway lights I think I like it less than I did out at night in the park. It’s giving Liberace, but not in a cool or elevated way. Elaine thought there was “a lot going on” and that the train took away from the fluidity and femininity of the look. And when the jacket comes off, which it was never meant to, Elaine thinks it’s “breathtaking.” Brandon didn’t think the design escaped the theatricality of her costume design background to become something high-fashion. Nina is glad that Kara Saun’s looks are never boring, but it all needed to be harnessed more in this challenge.