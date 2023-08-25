‘Project Runway 20 episode 12 recap: Fabulous men strutted their stuff in ‘Let Me See Your Peacock!’ [LIVE BLOG]

“Project Runway All-Stars” is closing in on its finale, but to get there the designers had to get through a show-stopping menswear challenge. So who survived “Let Me See Your Peacock!” and who was sent out of the competition in fifth place? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the episode.

Korto Momolu was sent home from “Runway” last week in the confounding “Double Bind” challenge leaving five designers competing for another chance at the “Project Runway” title: Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), and Rami Kashou (Season Four). The winner of the competition will get $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

“Let Me See Your Peacock!” tasked the designers with creating extravagant red carpet looks for men that embraced the trend of flamboyant fashion. The fact that this was strictly a menswear challenge had the potential to throw a wrench in the competition as these designers spent most of the season creating looks for women. Brittany in particular might have been looking for redemption as she was eliminated two seasons ago on a menswear challenge — that was when Christian Siriano used his Save to keep her in the competition. Prajje was looking for a different kind of redemption since he was coming off of four straight weeks at the bottom, making the stakes of this challenge especially high for him.

Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo, himself known for fabulously peacocking on the red carpet, joined the show as guest judge for this challenge. So what did he and the rest of the panel think of the looks? Follow along below to find out starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

9:02pm — Bishme is “very self-conscious” about being in the bottom two right after winning two consecutive design challenges. But Rami reminds him, “Whether top or bottom or safe, you’re kept here because your creative voice is important.” Bishme is reminded by Laurence that they’ve all “rocked the bottom,” and he’s like, “Have we?” Yeah, Bishme, you were actually the very last designer this season to rock the bottom. Conversely, Laurence is asked how it feels to win the “triple crown,” but she doesn’t see winning three challenges that way: “I didn’t come here to win challenges. I came here to win the competition.” So nobody exactly feels comfortable where they are in the top five.

9:04pm — Christian emerges on the runway with a giant fan of peacock feathers. “The era of male peacocking is upon us,” he explains. Laurence isn’t sure what TF that is until she’s shown images of Timothee Chalamet and Lil Nas X absolutely showing out on the red carpet. Their challenge is to create a red carpet-ready menswear look “worthy of a thousand flashbulbs.” The goal is to stand out and attract attention, but still be chic. The good news is this is a two-day challenge. Even better, the winner of the challenge gets $5,000. Simple enough. No contradictory design styles like last week.

9:06pm — Bishme isn’t much of a “peacocker,” but he likes bold looks, and honestly we’ve seen what he can do with a big shoulder. Prajje definitely relates to the challenge, though, having been picked on for his bold attire. He’s taking his inspiration from the aforementioned Lil Nas X.