‘Project Runway’ 20 episode 5 recap: The latest challenge has the designers ‘Seeing Red’ [LIVE BLOG]

It has already been a topsy-turvy All-Stars season on “Project Runway.” The first challenge was all about redemption from past fashion sins and brought up such painful memories for one designer that he nearly self-eliminated. Then we went straight into an unconventional materials challenge where Mila Hermanovski was eliminated in a controversial result. And there was another surprise ouster in “Coronation Day” when Viktor Luna was sent home despite winning the previous challenge; our readers didn’t exactly agree with that one either. So how does the show follow all that up? Follow along below for our live blog of the episode “Seeing Red” with all the night’s developments as they happen.

There are 11 designers still competing for a second chance at the “Project Runway” title: Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Fabio Costa (Season 10), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Johnathan “Kayne” Gillaspie (Season Three), Rami Kashou (Season Four), Korto Momolu (Season Five), Kara Saun (Season One), Hester Sunshine (Season 17), and Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19). The winner of the competition will get $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

This week’s challenge is another toughie. “Seeing Red” is a true test of the designers’ abilities to stand out from the crowd because they’re all working with the same bolt of fabric. So they can’t rely on color, print, or pattern selections to distinguish them. They have to rely on their creativity and construction. And the pressure is even higher because they have to impress none other than Emmy winner Lena Waithe, onboard as guest judge. Read on below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates