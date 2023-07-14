‘Project Runway’ 20 episode 6 recap: ‘Like Totally ’90s’ was a blast from the past – as if! [LIVE BLOG]

Hester Sunshine was eliminated from “Project Runway” last week in episode five, “Seeing Red,” when the designers had to create looks using the same bolt of red fabric. Unfortunately for Hester, it was a material she was unaccustomed to working with, so she ended up with fit problems and construction problems that she was never able to iron out, so to speak. So who’s next to face the fashion firing squad when the designers get nostalgic in “Like Totally ’90s”? Scroll down for our live blog with developments and commentary throughout the episode.

Hester’s ouster leaves 10 designers still competing for a second chance at the “Project Runway” title: Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Fabio Costa (Season 10), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Johnathan “Kayne” Gillaspie (Season Three), Rami Kashou (Season Four), Korto Momolu (Season Five), Kara Saun (Season One), and Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19). The winner of the competition will get $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

One big question hanging over tonight’s episode is whether there will be lingering effects from last week’s results, when the judges called Anna’s look one of the best of the challenge and infuriated the other designers. Korto thought that was “bullshit” because she and several others thought Anna’s ruffled dress looked too much like the ruffled dress she created for the unconventional materials challenge, “Toying with Fashion.” That was the biggest interpersonal conflict of the season so far. Anna had no control over the judges’ decisions, but will her fellow competitors continue to hold it against her? Will the experience shake anyone’s confidence going into this challenge? Follow along below.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

9:02pm — “The last challenge got real ugly real quick,” says Korto. Unnecessarily so, I think. I disagree with her and the other designers who thought Anna repeated a look. “I can tell the designers are mad at me, and it still hurts,” says Anna. The two of them have a brief heart-to-heart and seem to clear the air. “Admitting that you’re wrong is always great in any argument,” Korto explains … Wait, does she think she was wrong or that Anna was wrong? Korto does apologize and explains that she didn’t mean any offense to Anna as a person, but she doesn’t walk back her criticism of the look. Anyway, Anna seems to want to forgive and forget — especially the forget part.

9:05pm — Christian Siriano enters the runway with “hella icon of the ’90s” Jennie Garth to explain this week’s challenge. Fabio is excited because he watched “90210” in Brazil, and Jennie is excited because she’s watched “Runway” from the beginning. For this challenge, the designers will be bringing back the ’90s — yes! … But they’ll be working in teams — nooooo! In two teams of five they will create cohesive ’90s-inspired mini collections. And to make things more difficult, they have to conjure the ’90s without using denim. What’s left of the ’90s, dude?

9:05pm — All the designers grab a cassette tape. The blue tapes make up the blue team and the red tapes make up the red team.

BLUE TEAM: Laurence, Bishme, Prajje, Korto, Rami — “Three of the baddest bitches are on the same team for a streetwear challenge. Be very afraid.” Wait, who is he leaving out, though? Laurence, Bishme, and Prajje. Poor Korto and Rami.

RED TEAM: Kayne, Brittany, Fabio, Kara Saun, Anna

9:08pm — The red team immediately comes up with a grungy plaid idea for their collection. The blue team conceives of more of a hip-hop/R&B era. Prajje specifically wants to do TLC meets MC Hammer. Bishme, who was born in 1991 and makes me feel old, is inspired by back-up dancers for hip-hop videos. Kayne, meanwhile, is going for a Nirvana/Gwen Stefani vibe with a corset, and the whole red team is planning on incorporating plaid throughout the collection, though Anna has never worked with plaid before.

9:11pm — Everybody has $500 and 40 minutes at Mood. “Do you like it?” Anna asks Christian about her design sketch? “We’ll see,” he responds. He also wants to make sure Brittany is getting the best faux leather possible for her look. The blue team seems to be all over the place with their colors and fabrics and may have trouble with cohesion. But there’s a fine line between cohesion and everything just looking the same, which the red team might be doing. At this point I’m not sure who’s in better shape.

9:17pm — Korto doesn’t seem too impressed by the other teams plaid fabric. She had to wear plaid at boarding school, so she wants nothing to do with it. Fabio is inspired by Angelina Jolie‘s “Hackers” style. Laurence is making green leather overalls and a cone bra, and she’s also checking in on other designers to get the lay of the land and see if everyone is cohesive. That team seems to be in good shape at the moment. But uh-oh, Brittany doesn’t have much experience using the pleather she’s working with. Girl, did you not see what just happened to Hester last week? And I’m worried the plaid motif the team is working with will ultimately be too much of the same thing.

9:27pm — Christian arrives for his walk-throughs. Prajje is making sweatpants, but Christian thinks they look like pajamas right now. But he loves Laurence’s green leather pants. Laurence doesn’t have the best memories of the ’90s, though. She got pregnant at 16, kept it a secret, and was ultimately disowned by her father. “It was the toughest time of my life, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” she says. I’ll never understand parents who could bring a child into the world just to reject them like that.

9:28pm — The red team insists that their teamwork is great. Brittany also told Christian she was working well with Anna in “Coronation Day” and we saw how that turned out. He’s still very concerned about Brittany’s choice of faux leather, which doesn’t seem to fit great on her mannequin.

9:33pm — When Kayne shows Christian his look, Christian worries that it’ll come off as a costume of ’90s grunge, and he’s hella concerned when Kayne shows him some potential accessorizing. Kayne insists that it’ll be modern, though. Still, I’m currently leaning towards the blue team as the stronger of the two collections. Model fittings might clarify a lot of things.

9:34pm — Brittany didn’t bring leather glue, and she needs to glue down her seams, so she’s improvising with fabric glue and hot glue and boy is she making me nervous about her look.

9:35pm — Time for models! “The block is hot! I don’t know what they’re cooking up. It’s all different restaurants right now,” says Christian when he sees the blue team’s models all standing together with their work-in-progress looks. They need to work on cohesion and seem to settle on carrying the same orange fabric through the designs, sharing scraps and leftovers.

9:37pm — The red team doesn’t really have a cohesion problem I don’t think. The plaid is connecting all the looks together. But are they good looks? I’m not so sure yet. I’m not even really getting the grunge vibe from their looks.

9:39pm — At the pizza party that follows day two, there’s some friendly smack talk and ’90s-looking Polaroids, but no real drama. Looks like last week will go down as just a blip on the radar.

9:47pm — As everyone scrambles on their finishing touches on runway day, Prajje is applying the number 43 to his look to bring awareness to the assassination of the 43rd president of Haiti. Bishme has Prajje make him a 42 to represent his sister’s age before she passed away. Christian approves. But he’s very concerned about the red team, particularly Kayne’s look with its cape that Kayne doesn’t think is a cape but is kind of a cape. Christian thinks it’s “a lot of look.” Edit yourself, sir!

9:48pm — Time to bring the models to the high school where they’ll be holding today’s runway show. Brittany is praying that her steams stay glued down. Worrying foreshadowing.

9:52pm — The layout of this hallway is really awkward. It’s a narrow space, the designers are all lined up against the wall craning their necks to see the judges. Hopefully the looks aren’t as awkward. I still have the blue team winning this challenge.

BLUE TEAM

Bishme — The show keeps saving the best for first in these runway shows. For two of the last three challenges the first look has been the winning look, and I’d already say Bishme would be a worthy winner for his look. Gives the idea of ’90s without pushing it into cliche or parody.

Rami — Not loving his look quite as much. There’s a lot going on with that top, but I love the white cargo pants.

Prajje — He killed it with that dynamite jacket. Another killer pair of white pants. Again, they’re giving ’90s vibes but with modern, wearable style. This team is definitely winning.

Laurence — I was a little worried about her cone bra. That could come off as costumey, and this whole look is the most like a costume from the blue team so far, but I kinda like everything about like this costume. Those green leather overalls are fire.

Korto — I’m not sure how I feel about this oversized jacket. Not my favorite look from the collection, but it’s kinda cool, and I like oversized looks. It’s definitely cohesive, and I don’t see how the red team beats that from what I saw of their looks over the course of the episode.

RED TEAM

Anna — I really like that lacy top and flared plaid pants. Off to a good start. No matter what happens to the team, I think she’s safe.

Brittany — I actually like this look a lot too. Bringing in the plaid but not overwhelming the look with it. Though it does have a similar vibe to the athletic look she made last week for “Seeing Red.” If the designers thought Anna was repeating herself last week, not sure why this would get a pass, but it works for me as its own design. And it didn’t fall apart!

Kayne — I’m not feeling the cape. The rest is alright. The corset looks good. Not a disaster by any means, but one of the lesser looks of the day.

Fabio — Sexy, cool, bold top with that sheer fabric showing underboob. I like the backpack jacket, and so do the judges.

Kara Saun — She killed it with that puffer jacket. In the battle of big coats, I’d give it to Kara Saun over Korto.

9:59pm — Okay, now I have no idea who’s winning this challenge. Both teams were good. The red team really exceeded my expectations with their collection. I’m not even sure which team I would pick overall. I might still give blue the edge, but this was a really good runway show all around — now watch Nina and company hate half the looks.

10:05pm — And the winning team is the blue team. “Of f*ck,” says Brittany on the losing red team. My guess is that Kayne is out.

10:05pm — Brandon says there was a clear cohesive identity in the designs on the blue team. Prajje, Bishme, and Laurence are the top designers on the winning team. Brittany, Fabio, and Kayne are the bottom designers from the losing team.

10:07pm — Bishme came out first and set the tone. He had great styling, with joy, spirit, and attitude. Jennie thought there was a lot of “sass” and it was well made. Elaine felt the spirit of Bishme’s sister came through

10:08pm — Prajje embodied everything Elaine loves about the ’90s. Brandon thought the look really solidified the cohesive collection and had a great color combination. Nina thought it was a “beautifully made” jacket, though she found the zippered pockets on the pants distracting. Jennie loves the top under the coat, and actually loves the pockets on the pants.

10:10pm — Laurence had the last top look. Jennie thought it had a great “bad bitch” vibe. Brandon is in awe of how much she accomplished in a limited time. “It’s damn near perfect.” Nina, as an editor, thinks it could walk down a runway, be an editorial picture, but it doesn’t feel retro.

10:10pm — Moving on to the red team. Brandon thought their looks were “chaotic” and no one was on the same page.

10:16pm — Kayne’s up first for the red team. Jennie thought the corset was a great fit, but didn’t like the combination of plaids. And the cape didn’t come together. Elaine didn’t like the lace covering up the decolletage, which also swalled up the choker necklace. Brandon thinks it looks like a good girl trying to be bad with the way Kayne tried to adapt his usual style into this particular challenge.

10:17pm — Brittany is next. The faux leather makes it look to Brandon like a Halloween costume. Elaine thinks it looks a little cheap because of the material. Jennie didn’t get the gold grommets, which were “a little distracting.” The hairstyling was also a miss with the scary space buns.

10:19pm — Rounding things out with Fabio, who I think will be safe thanks to the backpack jacket. Nina isn’t getting a rebel or outcast vibe. She thought it looked more Tommy Hilfiger or Ralph Lauren. And she thought it felt safe, which Fabio doesn’t understand at all (and neither do I). Jennie loves the jacket. And she quite liked the whole look. Elaine didn’t totally get it, but she sees the inspiration Fabio was going for after he explains it.

10:25pm — The winner of the challenge is … Laurence. Not too surprised given the praise she got, though I would have voted for Prajje or Bishme before her. I loved her look, but it didn’t look as modern to me.

10:27pm — Fabio is declared safe from the bottom two. Then the eliminated designer is announced to be … Kayne.



