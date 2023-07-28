‘Project Runway’ 20 episode 8 recap: In ‘Uncut Hems,’ designers crafted stylish looks by any jeans necessary [LIVE BLOG]

A couple of weeks ago in “Like Totally ’90s,” the “Project Runway” season 20 All-Star designers were expressly prohibited from using denim in their throwback looks. Little did they know that denim would be the name of the game two challenges later. So what happened in “Uncut Hems”? Did the ends justify the jeans? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the episode.

Fabio Costa was eliminated last week in “Fashion, Inside Out,” leaving eight designers competing for another chance at the “Project Runway” title: Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Rami Kashou (Season Four), Korto Momolu (Season Five), Kara Saun (Season One), and Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19). The winner of the competition will get $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Fabio was sent home last week after three tough challenges in a row. In “Seeing Red” and “Totally ’90s” he was criticized for playing it safe, but then his “Inside Out” design was deemed too loud. Sometimes when you lose your balance on the runway, there’s just no getting it back. Other times the designers can go straight from the top to the bottom, like Viktor Luna, who was eliminated in “Coronation Day” right after winning the “Toying with Fashion” challenge. There’s no immunity from elimination this season, so there’s no room to rest on your laurels. You’re only as good as your last design. But that also means it’s never too late to make a comeback. If you’re still in the competition then you still have a chance to win it. Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

