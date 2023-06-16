‘Project Runway’ 20 premiere recap: Who made a strong 1st impression for the 2nd time in ‘Project Redemption’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After a year-and-a-half hiatus, “Project Runway” returned on June 15 for its landmark 20th season. And how better to celebrate that milestone than to reunite 14 standout cast members from the show’s past? That’s right, this is “Project Runway’s” first “All-Stars” season on Bravo (“All-Stars” previously aired as its own separate series when the franchise was at Lifetime). So who stood out in the season premiere episode, “Project Redemption!,” and who was the first eliminated? Follow our live blog below (times listed are Eastern).

The 14 fashion mavens who have returned for another chance at the title are Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Fabio Costa (Season 10), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Season Three), Mila Hermanovski (Season Seven), Rami Kashou (Season Four), Viktor Luna (Season Nine), Korto Momolu (Season Five), Nora Pagel (Season One), Kara Saun (Season One), Hester Sunshine (Season 17), and Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19).

Returning as mentor this year is Christian Siriano, who himself won season four of the design competition — beating Rami, one of this year’s returning contestants, which should make things interesting. And back as regular judges are Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. The winner of the competition will get $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Of course, the series is also known for its fashionable celebrity guest judges. This season those will include actor Alicia Silverstone; actor Billy Porter; fashion designer Zac Posen; CEO and founder of “Alice + Olivia” Stacey Bendet; creative director of Carolina Herrera Wes Gordon; actor and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe; celebrity stylist Law Roach; actress Jennie Garth; model Paulina Porizkova; designer Sergio Hudson; actress Julia Fox; designer Willy Chavarria; “Below Deck” co-star Kate Chastain; “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps; designer Batsheva Hay; Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo; and Steven Kolb, CEO of Council of Fashion Designers of America.

9:02pm — “Next to you are looks I’m sure you never wanted to see again,” says Christian Siriano, who introduces the 14 returning designers to their first challenge: they have to reinvent the look that originally got them eliminated or got them their worst score of the competition. But there’s a twist … pause for dramatic effect … nope, he’s not gonna tell them yet.

9:04pm — Hester is happy to have an androgynous model with a buzzcut for her look. Prajje is ditching the lace from his eliminated look, or “Oh God no, f*ck that,” as he delicately puts it. He wants to do color blocking in the spirit of that original design, and luckily he won’t have to use doilies from a bar this time. Viktor is going to “focus on the stilts” from his previous look. Bishme is “uneasy,” though. His look reminds him of his sister, who was ill when he made that design and passed away a month before Bishme came on “All-Stars”; he’s trying not to get in his head about how triggered he is by the look. And stuck in your head is not where you want to be when trying to create.

9:08pm — The designers have $600 and 45 minutes to shop at Mood. Brittany is going to make a tea-length dress with side cut-outs to show the judges how she’s evolved. Prajje is moving like lightning, picking out zippers and already getting his fabric cut after just five minutes, worrying Christian, who also warns Nora to stay away from the silk unless she’s the best seamstress in the world, but she wants to challenge herself — fateful last words? Poor Anna was eliminated last season for a look that didn’t really reflect her. She’s gonna make up for that now. Kayne’s planning a little black dress with “a little Kayne pizzazz.”

9:10pm — A few minutes back in the work room and Nora’s mannequin is already falling on the damn floor. Kara Saun doesn’t think Nora has changed in 18 years. She’s still a goofball. They OG season-one alums, so they’re sticking together at their own table in the back. Meanwhile, Kayne is missing an important fabric from his design, the whole structure of his design. (Cut to a shot from Mood showing him leaving that fabric on the counter. Oops.)

9:17pm — Fabio regrets his structureless coat from his original season, so this look will be more tailored. Laurence “wanted to hide” when she saw her eliminated look come out; she’s gonna do it up right with a leather jacket. Mila thinks there’s blood on her mannequin. “It’s a dangerous game we’re playing,” says Laurence. Mila’s old circus look brings back memories she’d rather forget, so she’s gonna make this one edgy and less costumey. Kara Saun is disappointed that she didn’t get an African-American model to reflect her mom, who she’s inspired by. Sweetheart Nora agrees to swap models with her.

9:18pm — Oh boy, Hester is redoing her green pasties dress, but pasties are in style now, so maybe she doesn’t think she should have gotten a low score. Anyway, she says she’s doing something “weird” this time, and I’d expect nothing less from Hester. Also, is it me, or does Hester look a LOT like Christian Siriano right now. I’m 100% going to get them confused with their similar black hairstyles and glasses.

9:19pm — The designers retire to their hotel, celebrate with wine, Kayne is still smarting over the horsehair fabric he lost. Nora tries to relate by mentioning that she lost her calculator. Not exactly the same thing in a design competition, but honestly, there’s nothing anyone can do about it now, Kayne.

9:24pm — Day two of the challenge, and Kayne thinks the loss of horsehair might be a blessing in disguise because the fabric he does have is flowing beautifully on its own. Kara Saun is having fabric euphoria of her own. She didn’t get to bring fabric from home in season one, so she was ecstatic to be able to do it this season.