‘Project Runway’s’ Anna Zhou explains behind the scenes drama: ‘They don’t understand who I am’ [WATCH]

“I just feel they don’t understand who I am, and I think they may take a little bit advantage of how kind I am,” says Anna Zhou, speculating about the drama that surrounded her on “Project Runway” in the episode “Seeing Red” earlier this season. She sat down with Christian Siriano to discuss her experience on “Runway” after she was finally eliminated in the episode “Below Decked Out.” It was this season’s real client challenge, the same damn challenge that got her eliminated last year when she had to dress someone from the “Real Housewives” franchise. Watch Zhou on Siriano’s after show above.

The challenge this week was to create a new fashion-forward but still work-appropriate uniform for the cast members of “Below Deck.” Zhou was assigned to dress Captain Jason, and because he lives in Asia she was inspired to bring Asian influence into the design. “The concept of this Asian kimono thing, bringing your culture, I liked that a lot,” says Siriano about the design she was going for. But “I just feel maybe that’s not the expectation from the judges,” Zhou suggests. The judges thought the design was too loose, too casual, and lacked the authority of a ship’s captain.

Coming back on “Project Runway” was an incredibly quick turnaround for Zhou, who competed just last season, was eliminated, immediately had a baby, and then jumped back into the deep end for season 20. But parenthood was actually a big reason why she wanted to return. “I have more to show,” Zhou explains, “and I want to be an inspiration for my boy.” Last time around “I had a lot of fun … I think I had too much fun.” But for season 20 she was “more prepared. I feel I’m just so ready to compete, and I want to compete with someone very strong, and this season I definitely feel that.”

Ultimately, it didn’t work out for Zhou, who ended up in eighth place (compared to season 19 when she came in seventh). But she makes sure to thank Siriano for his inspiration throughout the competition. “I really want to tell you that, Christian, I really appreciate your critique, your advice every challenge. You helped me a lot. And I appreciate that you have such artistic understanding of every designer.”

