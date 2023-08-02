‘Project Runway’ after show: Guest judge Julia Fox is relieved that Christian Siriano saved Rami from elimination [WATCH]

“I need to know … did you save Rami?” asks actress, model, and guest judge Julia Fox in the “Project Runway” after show following episode eight, “Uncut Hems.” “I literally went home and was having anxiety about it. I don’t know how they do this.” She and fellow guest Willy Chavarria along with regular “Runway” judges Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth had to send someone home at the end of the all-denim challenge, always a daunting task at the end of any episode. But good news, fantastic Ms. Fox. Christian Siriano saved him! Watch the after show above.

“I cried like a baby,” Siriano tells Fox about Rami Kashou‘s elimination and his decision to save the ousted contestant using his one-time-only Siriano Save. “Rami was on my season — season four, we were babies! I was 21-years-old. It’s kind of crazy. And it’s a hard challenge because … not everybody can [fix a denim look] that effortlessly.” Kashou’s look was called a “hodgepodge” by Fox. The rest of the judges agreed that his look had too many ideas and wasn’t cohesive. Meanwhile, Laurence Basse won the challenge for an elegant evening look that Fox thought was “so beautiful … I need to wear that.”

Siriano and Fox spend the rest of her segment revisiting some of Fox’s iconic looks, including her Vanity Fair Oscar party dress that gives new meaning to the word “choker” and the famous bra-and-panties look she wore to the grocery store on day. They close with a rare pastel look. “I think it’s cute and chic,” says Siriano. It’s not as edgy as her usual style, but “I think it’s great that you can do both.” Fox is glad, though, to have embraced her wild side. “I’m happy that I reclaimed my identity.”

