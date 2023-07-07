‘Project Runway’ controversy: Did Anna really rise to the top with a copied design?

“Project Runway” has its first bona fide controversy of season 20. Episode five, “Seeing Red,” was aptly titled because it ended with a tense, uncomfortable room full of designers stewing over the results. Did you agree with the contestants who were irate? Vote in our polls at the bottom of this post.

The “Seeing Red” challenge was mentor Christian Siriano‘s own idea. As a test of the designers’ creativity, their mission was to design whatever kind of look they wanted — no holds barred — with the sole restriction that they all had to use the same bolt of fabric. No one could show off to the judges with their own unique colors, patterns, or prints. It would be all about the design and construction of each garment.

The controversy involved Anna Zhou. As the challenge progressed other designers noticed that she was using ruffles again, much like she did in the unconventional materials challenge, “Toying with Fashion.” They thought she was repeating herself. That’s nothing new on “Runway”; contestants throw a little shade at each other’s design choices all the time. It became an issue when the judges declared Zhou’s look one of the best of the challenge — even Anna was shocked, as she was sure she’d be eliminated.

Backstage, the safe designers were incensed, especially Korto Momolu, who called the judges’ decision “bullshit” and claimed she may as well recreate her winning African gown from “Coronation Day” if they were suddenly allowed to repeat designs. But did Zhou really repeat herself? Apart from the common element of ruffles, I thought the two looks had significant differences. The sculptural effect of Zhou’s “Seeing Red” ruffles was different. The neckline was completely different. The length was different.

