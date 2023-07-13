‘Project Runway’ fans say Anna’s innocent! She DIDN’T copy her own design in ‘Seeing Red’ [POLL RESULTS]

Anna Zhou sparked quite a controversy among the “Project Runway” designers last week when she was named one of the judges’ favorites in the “Seeing Red” challenge. Her fellow designers thought she repeated the look she created for the unconventional materials challenge, “Toying with Fashion.” Korto Momolu in particular thought the judges’ decision was “bullshit.” We asked our readers what they thought. Scroll down to see the complete poll results.

Momolu predicted that this one “Runway” result would divide the designers from there on out. And it certainly did that to our readers, who disagreed sharply about Zhou’s design. Ultimately, though, most of our respondents (55.91%) thought the look she created in “Seeing Red” was original, and I personally agree with that assessment. Just because both looks incorporated ruffles doesn’t make them the same.

The length was different. The neckline was different. Even the way she incorporated the ruffles was different. For this look she constructed waves out of the material that encased the model like a cage. Zhou didn’t have time to get the full effect she was going for, and she actually thought she’d be sent home as a result, but I don’t think what she did this time was the same as what came before.

But 44% of fans disagree with me and side with the irate designers in arguing Zhou copied herself from one challenge to the next. I wonder if the designers themselves will be as evenly divided over the outcome as our readers were. We’ll get a better idea tonight whether this conflict will have lasting repercussions on the competition.

