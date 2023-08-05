‘Project Runway’ guest Captain Lee from ‘Below Deck’ doesn’t mince words when critiquing the designers’ looks [WATCH]

I don’t follow the Bravo reality series “Below Deck,” so Captain Lee Rosbach immediately got my attention on “Project Runway” when he told the designers at the start of the episode “Below Decked Out,” “You guys are going to be busier than the door knob at a whorehouse on nickel night.” Well, Rosbach was missing from the episode after that since he wasn’t one of the clients in this real client challenge or one of the guest judges who decided the winner and loser, but he does show up for Christian Siriano‘s “Runway” after show. Watch above.

“I think the fans love you, so they’re going to be excited to see you,” Siriano tells him, but Rosbach doesn’t consider himself a celebrity. “I’m just a captain that happens to get filmed. I’m still responsible for every swinging dick on there.” But the yacht crew members who were featured on “Runway” as clients had to relinquish a little bit of their own control to put their sartorial lives in the capable (?) hands of the contestants, who had to create fashionable but professional and functional uniforms that could be worn out at sea.

Rosbach didn’t judge the designers’ resulting looks in the main episode, but Siriano gives him an opportunity during the after show to critique the outfits in a game he calls “Yachty or Naughty.” To start, Rosbach likes the naughty flair of Rami Kashou‘s look, which nearly won the challenge, but Korto Momolu‘s design leaves him “bored.” Siriano and Rosbach are equally bored by Laurence Basse‘s jumpsuit despite how well charismatic client Gary sold the hell out of it on the runway.

But the captain doesn’t mince words when he sees the kimono-inspired look that got Anna Zhou eliminated from the competition: “I’d rather have a sister in a whorehouse than a brother that wore that.” Okay, Captain Lee is growing on me. Now I kinda wish he had guest-judged this challenge.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.