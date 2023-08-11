Another ‘Project Runway’ controversy: Did Brittany really steal Prajje’s design?

A few weeks after there was a controversy over a “Project Runway” designer supposedly copying her own look came a conflict over a designer allegedly copying someone else’s. Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste was all side-eye in “Freedom” when he saw Brittany Allen construct a sporty look that was eerily similar to his “Like Totally ’90s” design from earlier in the competition. Do you agree that Allen’s look was too similar to his? Vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

“I’m in an episode of ‘Bitch Stole My Look,'” Jean-Baptiste said in the workroom as Allen was putting her design together. She was creating a sporty white top in a criss-cross pattern across the bust. He brought this up to Korto Momolu, then to Brishme Cromartie and Kara Saun, but never once to Allen, and not to Christian Siriano, and not to the judges. “I just let it go and accept it. I’m going to do me moving forward,” he said at one point, only to later argue again that she was making a similar but inferior look to his ’90s design.

However, we never saw Allen’s consultation with Siriano during Siriano’s initial walkthrough, so we were in the dark about how this look might go over until the actual runway show, when Siriano called it “fabulous” and the judges ruled it safe from elimination — though perhaps too safe from an artistic perspective. None of the judges seemed to notice if her look was reminiscent of the one Jean-Baptiste had made before, much the way none of the judges thought Anna Zhou‘s “Seeing Red” look was too similar to her “Toying with Fashion” look.

Unlike with Zhou, this conflict didn’t boil over into a huge accusatory argument backstage. Jean-Baptiste wound up as one of the bottom two, but survived (Kara Saun was eliminated instead). He and Allen both stayed in the competition, so perhaps by then he didn’t think there was any point in litigating the issue any further. It’s possible Allen never knew this was a controversy at all because we never saw him bring his concerns to her. So was this little dust-up much ado about nothing, or do you think Jean-Baptiste was right to criticize Allen’s design?







Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.