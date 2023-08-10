Most ‘Project Runway’ fans agreed with judges that Anna Zhou had to go

Who would have thought the most controversial contestant this season on “Project Runway” would be the generally unassuming Anna Zhou? The All-Star contestant riled up her fellow designers as well as fans during this year’s competition before she was ultimately eliminated in eighth place in “Below Decked Out.” But did she really deserve to be sent home at this time? Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

We asked “Runway” fans for their opinions, and over half of them (59.88%) thought Zhou was rightfully eliminated for a kimono-inspired uniform for a “Below Deck” captain that the judges thought was too loose, too casual, and entirely lacking in the authority of her client’s rank. Joining her at the bottom were Kara Saun‘s over-designed look that wasn’t functional or professional enough to satisfy the challenge and Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste‘s look that was more of a costume than a uniform.

But maybe Zhou was lucky just to have made it that far. Her fellow designers seemed to think she deserved to be eliminated in “Seeing Red,” when they accused her of copying her own look from the previous challenge “Toying with Fashion.” Our readers stood up for Zhou when we polled them then, but a few weeks later in “Uncut Hems” our respondents voted that Zhou should have been the one sent home for a dress she had to assemble at the last minute after her original plan to bleach her garment went awry. Rami Kashou was eliminated by the judges instead, though luckily Christian Siriano vetoed that decision.

What did you think of Zhou’s ouster?

