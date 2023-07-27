‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Who will get cut tonight in ‘Uncut Hems’?

“Project Runway” season 20 is halfway over and the competition is down to its top eight. So who’s going home next in tonight’s denim-centered episode “Uncut Hems”?

Last week only a handful of “Runway” fans who made their predictions here in our predictions center correctly bet that Fabio Costa would be sent home in “Fashion, Inside Out,” but more of us probably should have seen it coming. Costa had struggled the two weeks prior. He got low scores in “Seeing Red” and “Like Totally ’90s,” both times with looks that Nina Garcia deemed too subtle, quiet, and safe. Costa seemed confused by that description of his work, so he was thrown off in “Inside Out.” He made an effort to pump up the volume on his design this time, only to be told that he needed to edit this one down. Sometimes you just can’t win.

This week the consensus of fans who have made their predictions is that Brittany Allen will be sent home. She was safe in “Inside Out,” but otherwise it’s been a bumpy road for the designer. She got a high score in “Toying with Fashion.” Then she was almost eliminated in “Coronation Day.” Then she won “Seeing Red.” And then she was almost eliminated again in “Like Totally ’90s.” She hasn’t found a consistent groove yet in the competition, so it’s not unreasonable to expect that she’ll land back at the bottom for the third time.

She’s followed in our forecasts by Bishme Cromartie, who has yet to receive a low score in the competition, but also hasn’t won a challenge yet. Rounding out our top three is Anna Zhou, who was almost eliminated in “Coronation Day” when she was on the same team as Allen, but that was her only brush with the bottom thus far. As the season progresses it only gets tougher and tougher. So we’re bound to see one of this season’s more accomplished designers go home, no matter who it is.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.