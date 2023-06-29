Fans say ‘Project Runway’ judges screwed up: 70% say Laurence should have been eliminated, not Mila [Poll Results]

“Leaving the runway feels really surreal. I really did think that I was going to be safe. I had a concept, and I had the passion for it,” said Mila Hermanovski in her exit interview after being eliminated from “Project Runway” in episode three, “Toying with Fashion.” That might have been her throwing a little shade at her fellow contestant Laurence Basse, who was declared safe by the judges despite expressing disdain for the challenge. Hermanovski wasn’t alone in being surprised, though. Most of the “Runway” fans we polled thought Basse should have been eliminated too. Scroll down for our complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

Basse, like everyone else in this “All Stars” season of “Project Runway,” had to know that an unconventional materials challenge was coming and she came back on the show anyway, but she still expressed frustration with it: I’m going to do unconventional,” she said, “but I have the right not to like it.” She created an impressive headdress using wooden pepperoni pieces from FAO Schwarz, but the rest of her look was so haphazard that Nina Garcia asked her why she didn’t even bother to try. A whopping 70.13% of our respondents thought she should have been eliminated for that design.

Hermanovski had problems of her own. She designed a top made of white unicorn fur with a skirt constructed with puzzle pieces. But the skirt took too long and ended up thin and incomplete with the lining plainly visible through the puzzle pieces she managed to link together. In addition to being incomplete, Garcia thought the design lacked a clear point of view. So she was eliminated from the competition. But only 16.88% of readers agreed with that outcome, while 3.9% thought Rami Kashou‘s colorful kite design was the worst of the bunch and the last 9.09% thought the worst look wasn’t even in the judges’ bottom three.

What did you think of last week’s results?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.