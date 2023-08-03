‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Who will be out in episode 9 now that the Siriano Save is no longer an option?

The “Project Runway” designers were all smiles last week at the end of “Uncut Hems” when Christian Siriano used his Siriano Save to keep Rami Kashou in the competition, but that also comes with some bad news. Now that Siriano has used his one and only Save, and with no immunity from elimination being granted to anyone this season, the competition is more precarious than ever. Whoever’s out next will have no recourse. So who will that be?

According to the combined predictions of “Runway” fans who have been placing their bets all week here in our predictions center, that ousted fashion hopeful will be Anna Zhou. She gets 15/8 odds of being sent home. The mild-mannered designer has had a surprisingly controversial run on the show so far. Her fellow designers were outraged when her ruffled look in “Seeing Red” was deemed one of the best looks of the challenge. And in “Uncut Hems” most of the fans we polled thought she should have been eliminated instead of Kashou for a look she had to scrap together in five hours after being forced to start over. Zhou can only control her designs and not what the judges think of them, but perhaps this will be the week the judges take her to task.

Ranked second in our predictions is Bishme Cromartie. He actually hasn’t gotten a single low score from the judges yet and is in fact the last designer without a low score. But he also hasn’t won a challenge yet. So while he has gotten high scores three times, he has been somewhat flying under the radar, which can be a dangerous place as the competition narrows down to the best of the best of the best. Rounding out our top three predicted for elimination is Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste, who could do no wrong in the judges’ eyes until “Uncut Hems,” when he came thisclose to being sent home. Do you agree with our odds that those are the three in greatest danger on tonight’s show?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.