‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Will Rami be out? He’s the last designer without a high score from judges

Who will be out next on “Project Runway”? Fans have been placing their bets here in our predictions center since last week’s show. Click here for our complete odds for episode seven, “Fashion, Inside Out,” in which the designers must create looks featuring couture undergarments.

Last week’s results took many of our users by surprise. Kayne Gillaspie, after all, won the season premiere design challenge and got a high score immediately thereafter in “Toying with Fashion.” But his unconvincing attempt at grunge put him on the chopping block in “Like Totally ’90s.” Our odds weren’t completely off the mark, though: Gillaspie was one of the top three designers we were predicting for elimination, and he’d come thisclose to elimination a couple of weeks earlier in “Coronation Day.”

So who are we predicting will go home this week? The same designer we predicted last week, actually. As of this writing Rami Kashou gets leading odds of 46/25 of being eliminated. He actually turned out to be on the winning team in “Like Totally ’90s,” so why are we betting against him again this week? Well, even though he was on the winning team, the judges didn’t single him out as one of the best designers on that team. In fact, Kashou is the only designer left out of the nine remaining who hasn’t gotten a single high score from the judges.

Ranked second with 3/1 odds is Brittany Allen. She has gotten two high scores this season, including a win in “Seeing Red.” But she has been up-and-down and was nearly eliminated twice, in “Coronation Day” and “Like Totally ’90s” — both team challenges, mind you, so perhaps she’s likelier to be safe when she’s solo. Rounding out our top three with 9/2 odds is Bishme Cromartie. He actually hasn’t gotten a low score yet this season, but keep in mind that Mila Hermanovski and Hester Sunshine were eliminated the first time they had a bad week.

What do you think? Are we right on the mark, or are we in for a huge surprise?

