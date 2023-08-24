‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Will bulletproof Prajje be cut from the final 5 in tonight’s episode?

Who will be cut from the “Project Runway” final five? The All-Stars season is down to Brittany Allen, Laurence Basse, Bishme Cromartie, Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, and Rami Kashou. To have made it this far is a feat, so we’re bound to lose a highly accomplished designer when the next axe comes down tonight in “Let Me See Your Peacock!”

“Runway” fans have been placing their bets here in our predictions center since last week when Korto Momolu was sent home for a “Double Bind” look that the judges had mixed opinions about — inconsistent opinions, according to Momolu herself. Only two of our users anticipated her removal from the competition after a strong run that included a challenge win in “Coronation Day” and a high score in “Uncut Hems.” So truly no one is safe.

But once again our users are betting on Jean-Baptiste to be eliminated, as they did last week and the week before. He gets leading 8/5 odds of being ousted in fifth place. So why do we keep picking him to be sent home if he just ends up sticking around every time? Well, just look at how rough his trajectory has been. Over the first six challenges he got four high scores from the judges — he could do no wrong. But now he has been on the bottom for the last four challenges in a row. He can’t catch a break. And yet he has always been slightly better than the designers who have left instead of him.

No other designer this season has been on the bottom four times, including all the designers who have already been eliminated. Consider that Momolu’s ouster last week was only her second time getting a low score from the judges. That illustrates just how expert Jean-Baptiste has been at dodging bullets. It’s never too late to make a comeback in this competition; just look at Kashou, who was eliminated, saved, and has gotten high scores ever since. But time’s running out for Jean-Baptiste. Would the judges really let him slide for a fifth time in a row?

